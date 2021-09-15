Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden Garrison Directorate of Emergency Services holds annual cookout

    Wiesbaden Garrison Directorate of Emergency Services holds annual cookout

    Photo By Connie Dickey | Rick Dutkiewicz, Deputy Director of Emergency Services, and Jason Kesselring, Garrison...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.15.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Even though the weather was rainy, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services held their annual cookout inside the Garrison Fire Department bay Sept. 15.

    Lt. Col. Jon Jackson, the Wiesbaden Provost Marshal, used the opportunity to thank both host nation first responder counterparts as well as the Garrison first responders for their day-to-day work and operations that make the Garrison safe.

    “I cannot say thank you enough to our host nation counterparts,” Jackson said. “In all my years working both Stateside and here with the military police, this is the best partnership I have ever experienced.”

    Jackson gave certificates of appreciation for collaboration on the 1st Responders Day parade held recently in Aukamm, to the Police Direction of Wiesbaden,Federal Police and to the representative of the fire departments of the Rheingau-Taunus area.

    He also used the opportunity to present a length of service award and special recognitions to DES and fire department staff members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 03:07
    Story ID: 405468
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Garrison Directorate of Emergency Services holds annual cookout, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wiesbaden Garrison Directorate of Emergency Services holds annual cookout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT