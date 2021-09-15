Wiesbaden Garrison Directorate of Emergency Services holds annual cookout

WIESBADEN, Germany – Even though the weather was rainy, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services held their annual cookout inside the Garrison Fire Department bay Sept. 15.



Lt. Col. Jon Jackson, the Wiesbaden Provost Marshal, used the opportunity to thank both host nation first responder counterparts as well as the Garrison first responders for their day-to-day work and operations that make the Garrison safe.



“I cannot say thank you enough to our host nation counterparts,” Jackson said. “In all my years working both Stateside and here with the military police, this is the best partnership I have ever experienced.”



Jackson gave certificates of appreciation for collaboration on the 1st Responders Day parade held recently in Aukamm, to the Police Direction of Wiesbaden,Federal Police and to the representative of the fire departments of the Rheingau-Taunus area.



He also used the opportunity to present a length of service award and special recognitions to DES and fire department staff members.

