Multi-Domain Task Force activates in Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa activated the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force Sept. 16 on Allen Field at Clay Kaserne.



Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commanding general of USAREUR-AF, presented the MDTF colors to Col. Jonathan Byrom, commander of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, signaling his trust in the colonel’s command of the task force.



The task force includes a headquarters element, an intelligence, cyberspace, electronic warfare and space detachment as well as a brigade support company. The task force will be located on Mainz-Kastel.



During his remarks to the assembled audience, Byrom made a point of thanking the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for its hard work throughout the past year in preparing the Garrison for the task force’s move here.



Prior to the ceremony, Byrom explained, “The 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force provides additional capabilities for U.S. Army Europe and Africa to leverage in preventing conflict, shaping the security environment and if necessary, prevailing in large-scale ground combat operations.”



“As a part of a joint force, we synchronize precision effects in support of U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command objectives. We look forward to working with our multinational allies and partners across all domains,” he said.



More than 1200 Soldiers and family members will be added to the Garrison community once all the Soldiers arrive.



The first MDTF was activated in 2019 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., and falls under the U.S. Pacific Command.

