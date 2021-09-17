Ambassador training empowers Soldiers to intervene

Photo By Capt. Cortland Henderson | 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command leaders participate in a Mid-Level Ambassador...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Cortland Henderson | 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command leaders participate in a Mid-Level Ambassador training on Camp Walker on Sept. 15-16, 2021. The training will help leaders that are not SHARP professionals gain the necessary skills and knowledge required to identify risky behaviors that may lead up to an incident of sexual harassment or assault. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HENRY, Korea -- Leaders from 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Areas III and IV participated in a two-day Mid-Level Ambassador training event on Camp Walker, Sept. 15-16, 2021.



“Our mid-level leaders in the grades of E-6 thru E-8, WO-1 thru CW-3, and O-1 thru O-3 receive training that improves understanding and application of the fundamentals of prevention, intervention, and response in a leadership role,” said Bethany Cortes, 19th ESC SHARP Program Manager. “This includes how to generate a Prevention Plan of Action for specific destructive behaviors identified by the unit, with an emphasis on demonstrating and rewarding signature behaviors.”



Mid-Level Ambassadors are charged with promoting an environment with zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, retaliation, and re-victimization while promoting a healthy environment for all personnel within Area IV to obtain professional growth where Every Soldier Counts.



This builds upon the Level I Ambassadors’ charge to act as the first line of defense among their peers through bystander intervention and positive peer influence.



Several military leaders from the 19th ESC have a firm role in the Ambassador program, including the senior U.S. Army commander in the southern portion of the Republic of Korea, Brig. Gen. Steven L. Allen.



“This training is useful to help commanders get ahead of sexual misconduct,” said Allen. “By training these Ambassadors, we are keeping incidents from progressing up the continuum of harm.”



The 19th ESC SHARP Continuum of Harm outlines leader engagement and intervention opportunities throughout a range of interconnected behaviors from healthy to harmful.



The idea for Mid-Level Ambassadors first came about as a result of 19th ESC monthly SHARP Round Table. The SHARP Round Table includes an engagement called the “Gen Z Dialogue” where junior Soldiers provide their perspective with command teams and leaders.



The Gen Z Dialogue has been shown to be effective in providing insight on what younger Soldiers expect from leaders because it gives them a voice to articulate ideas that would afford them a better quality of life during their time in Korea.



Soldiers felt that it would be beneficial for leaders to receive more SHARP training than the normal annual requirement.



The Ambassador program includes lessons on how to intervene, techniques and skills on how to combat any issue with sexual harassment/assault and an in-depth explanation of the roles of SARCs and Victim Advocates.



“The term ‘ambassador’ can be defined as a person who acts as a representative or promoter of a specified activity,” said Sgt. 1st Class Milka Paulinorosario, the Area IV Lead SARC. “As a 19th ESC Ambassador, graduates are charged with promoting the Army’s I. A.M. STRONG campaign and the 19th ESC message of ‘Every Soldier Counts’ throughout the ranks, while acting as the first line of positive influence amongst peers. Intervening or leading small group discussions on how to help fellow battle buddies address and/or report issues of sexual misconduct are some of the specific activities ambassadors promote.”