The Backbone of the Alliance– U.S., ROK leaders host a combined forum

Photo By Cpl. Min-sang Kim | Senior noncommissioned officers with U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command stand together after culminating a Senior Leader Forum at the Korea Combat Training Center, Republic of Korea, September 13, 2021. USFK and CFC NCOs remain committed to strengthening the ROK-US Alliance through dialogue, shared experiences and high levels of readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Min Sang Kim)

Newly promoted ROK Hasa (staff sergeants) had the opportunity to ask U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps command sergeants major and sergeants major about their professional and personal experiences as service members.



The KCTC provides ROK Army and Marine units with training areas and simulations similar to the U.S. National Training Center and the Joint Readiness Training Center.



Its two-floor auditorium lit up with raised hands every time the opportunity to ask the seniors a question arose. Juniors asked about night missions, tactical combat casualty care, response to chemical attacks, and communication with a commander. A diverse group of senior NCOs with different military backgrounds held the line, answering questions for over four hours. Infantry, intelligence, logistics, medical, explosive ordnance disposal; any military topic was open for discussion.



“The purpose is to keep developing the relationship in the ROK-US Alliance and share our combat experiences with the ROK Soldiers and Marines to improve their training,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tagalicud, USFK Senior Enlisted Advisor. “But ultimately, it is to develop trust between our senior enlisted leaders.”



“Junior ROK NCOs can elevate their leadership capabilities by indirectly experiencing combat situations, receiving guidance on how to lead Soldiers, and recognizing their needs in the battlefield,” said ROK Command Sgt. Maj. Won-man Choi, KCTC Senior Enlisted Advisor.



USFK and CFC leaders are eager to turn this kind of professional development forum into a continuous event over the following months.



“Communication and trust between NCOs and their Soldiers are core values that ROK and U.S. NCOs share,” said Choi. “It is critical that junior NCOs acknowledge their commanders’ intent, the purpose behind the operation, and trust their leaders.”



“This is the backbone of the alliance,” said Tagalicud. “Whether you are a junior or a senior NCO, you are expected to be competent and have character. If we have to fight tonight, we have to do it as a combined force to win.”