NBVC fights hunger in local community with large donation to food shelter

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210831-N-AS200-7730 Ventura County, Calif. (NNS) – (Aug. 31, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi, chaplain, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), right, holds a check showing 15,000 pounds of food contributed to a local food shelter through the Feds Feed Families (FFF) program at Food Share of Ventura County, Aug. 31, 2021. NBVC topped the Navy region with this year's contributions to the annual U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FFF campaign, by collecting 18,985 pounds of goods.

Ventura County, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) tops Navy Region Southwest with this year’s contributions to the annual U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Feds Feed Families (FFF) campaign, by collecting 18,985 pounds of goods, donated to Food Share of Ventura County, Aug. 31, 2021.



2021 marks the 12th annual volunteer government-wide FFF food drive, which encourages employees from all federal departments and agencies to give in-kind contributions (food, services, and time) to food banks and pantries. This year’s campaign highlights a summer of giving in June through August, along with seasonal reminders to donate throughout the year.



“NBVC FFF campaign was a record setting one,” said Lt. Cmdr. Yoon Choi, chaplain, NBVC. “With the help of commissary patrons, Sailors, Marines, and tenant commands, the Seabee Chapel onboard NBVC, Port Hueneme, donated nearly 19,000 lbs. of goods to Food Share of Ventura County.”



Since Feds Feed Families launched in 2009, this campaign has collected more than 99 million pounds of food for donation. In 2020 alone, federal employees donated more than 7 million pounds.



“2021 was so successful that we are already thinking about ways to improve and help the community,” said Choi. “We are seeking to partner with the commissary and Food Share to open our own food pantry available to active-duty members and dependents.”



Food Share distributes more than 17 million pounds of food, or more than 20 million meals annually through its 190 pantry and program partners. Food Share is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief network of food banks, as well as the California Association of Food Banks.



“We have served as Ventura County’s regional food bank since 1978; providing food for over 140,000 hungry friends and neighbors monthly,” said Jennifer Caldwell, chief development officer, Food Share of Ventura County. “NBVC contributed to our mission by donating over 15,000 pounds of food through the Feds Feed Families program. This is a great accomplishment; we appreciate their effort and look forward to future engagements to serve the community.”



In April 2009, the Deputy Secretary of Defense requested that the Department of Defense provide donation support of nonperishable food items for distribution to local food banks as a direct response to the "United We Serve" Act signed by President Barack Obama.



“This is a great reminder that part of our mission includes community service,” said Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. “Volunteerism represents the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. Each summer this program demonstrates that the spirit of generosity and goodwill is strong throughout our ranks. Thank you, Chaplain Choi for leading the effort and thank you all who participated. Although NBVC produced big numbers, it is important to recognize that all contributions, no matter the size, help those who need it.”



