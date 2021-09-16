Fort McCoy observes Patriot Day; remembers 20th anniversary of 9/11 in special ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss gives opening remarks Sept. 10, 2021,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss gives opening remarks Sept. 10, 2021, during the installation observance of Patriot Day 2021 and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. The post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, also provided special comments during the observance as well. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

The words, “TO HONOR ALL WHO HAVE SERVED” that are etched into Veterans Memorial Plaza in the historic Commemorative Area served as the backdrop for the 2021 Fort McCoy observance Sept. 10 of Patriot Day and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.



The scaled back ceremony included Police Chief Brian Bomstein and Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever, both with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, serving as masters of ceremonies. It also included Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and Fort McCoy’s senior commander, both providing remarks about the significance of the day.



On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks



“Thank you for attending. Thank you for remembering the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks,” Poss said during his remarks that followed an acapella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by retired Army Master Sgt. Mary Guthrie to start the ceremony. “The attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon are among the most significant events to happen to us in our lifetimes. Me, as well as millions of other U.S. citizens, remember where we were and how we felt on that somber day.



“I, for one, was a bank manager, and I was just coming out of budget meetings when I was told the news,” Poss said. “A little over a year later, my unit was preparing for deployment. It certainly was a catalyst for upcoming events because I have stayed on full-time service ever since.”



The weather during the ceremony at Fort McCoy was much like the weather on Sept. 11, 2001 — a bright, sunny September day. Poss said it is important to remember what happened.



“Today we honor the service members, civilians, and first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks,” Poss said. “And not only do we honor those who lost their lives that fateful day, we also remember all those who have served our great nation since to keep our country secure and free. Thousands of us have witnessed the tragedies and hardships of war first-hand. And many gave their lives in the defense of these causes. The significance of the 9/11 attacks has not dulled after 20 years.”



Guthrie also reflected on the importance of always remembering what happened on 9/11.



“Over the past 20 years, hundreds and indeed thousands, of military members have served in Afghanistan,” Guthrie said. “The shared experience of Sept. 11 also unified millions of Americans to support our Soldiers, civilians, and family members. Many of today’s Soldiers either joined or were inspired and have served our country … because of 9/11.”



The patriotic feel of the event was possibly furthered when Capt. Natanael Maria with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade sang an acapella rendition of “America the Beautiful” after the speeches by Poss and Maj. Gen. Guthrie.



The event participants were also likely reminded of the seriousness of what happened 20 years ago when Sgt. Ryan Tatum, also with the 181st, trumpeted the somber notes of “Taps” as the event concluded.



According to usmemorialday.org, many people believe Taps is a song, but officially it’s not. Taps is a bugle call — which is a signal, not a song — so there are no official Taps lyrics as well. The official military Taps is played by a single bugle or trumpet at dusk, during special ceremonies, and at military funerals by the armed forces. The duration is usually around 59 seconds but can vary at times.



And at the Fort McCoy 2021 observance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the 24 notes of Taps in C major triad will possibly make the people who work in the Fort McCoy triad continue to remember the day.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.