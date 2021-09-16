KAFB 377th MXS one of the first to implement mobile app munitions inventory

Kirtland Air Force Base is one of three bases to begin using a new mobile application to streamline the munitions inventory process.



Disconnected (DISCON), is a mobile app version of the Theatre Integrated Combat Munitions System (TICMS), the accountability system used by the 377th Maintenance Squadron to keep track of munition assets and complete their semi-annual inventory.



“Inventory is one of the most important things we do in our facilities,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Craig Saylor, 377th MXS stockpile management crew chief, and one of the crew who helps complete munitions inventories.



While all Air Force bases use the TICMS system for inventory, only Luke, Langley and Kirtland Air Force Bases have begun implementing DISCON.



During the recent mandatory semi-annual inventory, the 377th MXS used TICMS to validate proper accountability of all munitions and munition discrepancies. Previously, munitions inventory was completed using paper count sheets then electronically uploading inventory data afterwards. Now, DISCON allows Airmen to scan barcodes and immediately upload inventory results.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mathew Kiner, 377th MXS productions section chief, said that DISCON has drastically reduced the amount of paper and man-hours spent on inventory.



“We will be able to save a tremendous amount of time and man-hours spent on these inventories with this new process,” said Kiner. “Our focus can be to confirm 100% accountability quickly and efficiently and then turn our attention to arming the wing.”



The 377th MXS usually spends three or more days completing inventory, but the new DISCON application has cut inventory time in half.



Kiner said implementing DISCON went better than anticipated.



“This was met with some hesitations and a lot of questions; however, the Airmen met it with great tenacity and left excited about the future,” said Kiner. “It made things smoother to count and complete the inventory. We are excited to continue using this application.”

