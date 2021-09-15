Commander, Navy Region Southeast visits NSA Panama City

Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Southeast visited Naval Support Activity Panama City, Sept. 15, to meet with senior leadership and tour installation facilities.



Upon arrival, McCall met with Cmdr. Keith Foster, commanding officer, NSA Panama City, before kicking off the tour of the base.



“It’s phenomenal for our region commander to get a firsthand look at the installation’s needs,” Foster remarked. “Rear Adm. McCall was able to see what this base does, the importance of (our mission) and the help we need to make sure we continue to do our job, whether it’s repairs to the piers or maintaining critical infrastructure to support our tenants.”



During the tour, McCall visited the tenant commands: Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, Navy Experimental Diving Unit and Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division. Additionally, he stopped by Morale, Welfare and Recreation Child Development Center and Marina along with a newly renovated family housing unit. McCall also toured Port Operations and the pier area.



During a stop at the Seashore Galley, McCall presented Boatswain’s Mate First Class Heath Quertermous, installation emergency management assistant, with an end of tour Navy and Marine Corps commendation medal.



McCall recognized Quertermous for a flawless performance during HURREX-Citadel Gale 2020 and 2021, and his expeditious transition to Health Protection Condition Charlie in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He tracked positive cases and personnel who were restricted in movement, ensuring the health and safety of the base community. Quertermous also trained and developed 20 command duty officers on routine and emergency operations in preparation for exercises Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2020 and 2021.



McCall also handed out commander’s coins to three Sailors highlighting their dedication to the mission.



Later, the tour continued to the Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, and concluded with a stop at the Fire Department to speak with first responders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.16.2021 16:32 Story ID: 405443 Location: FL, US Web Views: 56 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Navy Region Southeast visits NSA Panama City, by Re-Essa Buckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.