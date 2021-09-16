NY Army Guard artillery battery recognized by Field Artillery School

Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | Brig. Gen. Andrew D. Preston, left, the commandant of the Field Artillery School and...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | Brig. Gen. Andrew D. Preston, left, the commandant of the Field Artillery School and Army Chief of Artillery, joins Capt, Daniel Rogers, the commander of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery in affixing an award streamer to the company guidon during a ceremony honoring the unit held in New Windsor, New York on Sept. 11, 2001. The battery received the Hamilton Award which recognizes the outstanding artillery battery in the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Major Jean Marie Kratzer) see less | View Image Page

The New York Army National Guard’s Alpha Battery, of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery has been recognized as the most outstanding Guard artillery battery in the country by the Field Artillery School.



The Alexander Hamilton Award was presented to the battery’s Soldiers by Brig. Gen. Andrew D. Preston, the commandant of the Field Artillery School and Army Chief of Artillery, during a ceremony held at the unit’s home at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in New Windsor, New York on Sept. 11, 2021.



The annual award recognizes the most outstanding National Guard field artillery unit in the country and Preston traveled to personally give the battery the distinguished award for 2020.



"I rarely distinguish the difference between the active duty Army and the National Guard,” Preston said.” But over half of the military's field artillery is in the National Guard; we are one force and one team, and I am honored to recognize this year's best field artillery battery.”



"It's a complete honor to also be in New York to recognize this battery on 9/11,” Preston added.



The battery was recognized for meeting Army standards for training, logistics, maintenance and Soldier fitness, while also playing a key role in the New York National Guard response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Alexander Hamilton Award was created in 2002 and is named after American Statesman and Continental Army artilleryman Alexander Hamilton.



Alexander Hamilton was an outstanding artillery battery commander and an aid to General George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Hamilton later went on to shape the Constitution and served as the nation's first Secretary of the Treasury.



Lt. Col. Marc Lindemann, the commander of the 258th Field Artillery, praised the Soldiers of Alpha Battery for winning the award for 2020.

“Their versatility in the face of adversity to overcome pandemic-related challenges but also maintain tactical proficiencies was incredible," Lindemann said.



The award was based on the unit’s mission execution, training, deployment service, equipment maintenance, logistics program, Soldier fitness, family readiness and community service.



The unit’s Soldiers were evaluated on their performance from October 2019 through the end of September 2020.



During the period, the Soldiers conducted training and firing exercises with their M119A3 105-millimeter howitzers, trained on their individual Soldier skills and played key roles in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindemann said.



The battery also achieved perfect scores on both maintenance and logistics inspections.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the battery’s Soldiers also played important roles in the New York National Guard response, Lindemann said.



The battery distributed millions of meals to vulnerable New York City residents and helped administered thousands of COVID-19 tests, while still conducting training during drill weekend, he said.



“The last year was challenging, with activating Soldiers and having our force spread out across the multiple missions. But the Soldiers and Leaders we had, banded together and still accomplished anything and everything that we still had to get done,” said Staff Sgt. Drew Brown, the battery’s training sergeant.



The battery of 75 Soldiers is commanded by Capt. Daniel Rodgers, a Middletown resident.



1st Sgt. Brian Badgero, the battery’s senior enlisted leader, said he was proud of his Soldiers for all they had done.



“They have come a long way in the past year and continue to maintain readiness and proficiency in their jobs,” Badgero said.