156th Medical Group Det. 1 CERFP Airmen conduct life-saving training

Photo By Master Sgt. Caycee Watson | U.S. Air Force Capt. Hiram De Cardona, a nurse with the 156th Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package, treats a simulated victim during a search and extraction training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 19, 2021. CERFP is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, fatalities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. Airmen with the 156th MDG Det. 1 provide three capabilities to the CERFP. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

The 156th Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package, conducted a week of training at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, recently.



CERFP is an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, fatalities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control. Airmen with the 156th MDG Det. 1 provide three capabilities to the CERFP.



The team trained for various tasks and scenarios to include: tent set up, driver certification, radio etiquette, convoy movement, review of the Standard Operating Guidance, and search and extraction of casualties.



“We have a team for search and extraction and they go with Army personnel to the hot zone area and extract the casualties and triage them,” said Maj. Diana Peña, the 156th MDG Det. 1 plans officer. “What they do there is determined by the injuries they identify, they triage and then they bring the casualty to the hot zone triage area.”



After the initial assessment, the patient is transferred to the hot zone triage area and fully decontaminated from any chemical exposure. From there, they are taken to the appropriate medical tent at the incident site for stabilization and ambulatory or non-ambulatory care.



“Each of our members is highly trained to work with patients with trauma injuries,” said Peña. “Especially for non-ambulatory, we have doctors, nurses and medical technicians that are specialized in that area.”



The goal is to treat, stabilize and prepare the casualty for transport to a hospital, as quickly as possible.



“I am proud of our team that continuously performs with passion and excellence. Always wanting to be better,” said Peña.