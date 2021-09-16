Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last ride in Artillery Half Section

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Story by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Valcourt, the horse, had his last ride as part of the historic Fort Sill Artillery Half Section Sept. 14. One of his handlers, Spc. Thomas Caines, also had one of his last rides as a Soldier serving in the section.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.16.2021 15:05
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    horses
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Army
    Artillery Half Section

