Valcourt, the horse, had his last ride as part of the historic Fort Sill Artillery Half Section Sept. 14. One of his handlers, Spc. Thomas Caines, also had one of his last rides as a Soldier serving in the section.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2021 15:05
|Story ID:
|405434
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last ride in Artillery Half Section, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT