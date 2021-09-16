Last ride in Artillery Half Section

Valcourt, the horse, had his last ride as part of the historic Fort Sill Artillery Half Section Sept. 14. One of his handlers, Spc. Thomas Caines, also had one of his last rides as a Soldier serving in the section.

