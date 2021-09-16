USS Florida Blue Changes Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Sep. 16, 2021) - The Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) Blue Crew held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 16.



Capt. Gabriel Anseeuw relieved Capt. Brian Tothero as the commanding officer of the ship’s Blue Crew during the ceremony held at the base’s chapel.



Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten was the guest speaker and commended Tothero and Florida’s Blue Crew for their hard work and accomplishments during their more than two-year forward-deployment.



“Since taking command, Brian has put a large focus on command climate, quality of life and retention,” said Spencer. “Operating on a forward-deployed submarine in different areas of operation with a relatively fluid schedule and mission plan is not an easy task. Doing this with 100% success while staying focused and positive can sometimes feel almost impossible. However, Brian and the Florida Blue Crew persisted through all of these challenges while maintaining a high level of performance, professionalism, and comradery that has led to their impressive success over the past two years.”



Tothero, from Reamstown, Pennsylvania, graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a degree in geophysical engineering. He received his commission through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) program.



“If anyone ever asks me to define resilience again, I will simply say Florida Blue,” said Tothero. “It proved true over and over. We never trained for the deployment we executed. Every one of the Sailors onboard has made a positive impact, challenging each other to improve and be better. And they made me better too.”



Tothero took command of the Blue Crew in Dec. 2018. Under Tothero’s leadership, the crew successfully completed two deployments, earned the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Fleet Forces Retention Excellence Award, the 2019 Commander, Submarine Squadron 16 Battle “E” Award, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation for exceptional performance during over 800 days of forward-deployed operations from 2018-2020.



Anseeuw, the incoming commanding officer, enlisted as an Electrician’s mate in 1991. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.



“To the crew and families of Florida Blue: Thank you,” said Anseeuw. “Thank you for your dedication to the mission, our Navy, and our Nation. Today’s world may be full of challenges for our country, but with you as the soul of one of the Navy’s most powerful ships, I am confident in your ability to safeguard America’s interests and democracy. I am proud to sail the seas with you in doing so.”



Tothero’s next assignment will be at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations as part of the Research and Support Development Activity.



Florida was the sixth ship of the U.S. Navy to be named for the 27th state. The ship was commissioned as a ballistic missile submarine with the hull designation of SSBN 728. After it was converted to a guided missile submarine, Florida was re-designated SSGN 728.

