PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station have a military taxi service that will provide military members and Department of Defense civilians with transit between the bases. Provided by 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s ground transportation, the program is a way forward to improving quality of life for Airmen and Guardians.

Keith Kesler, 21st LRS ground transportation supervisor, is responsible for dispatching taxi services and assigning drivers to serve the base populous.

“It’s important to be able to provide some sort of transportation for the base population who may not have access to a vehicle,” said Kesler. The formation of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison has increased mission-related transportation between the three bases making it difficult for some individuals to get from base to base if they are relying on their peers for rides.

Senior Airman Benjamin Burnette, 50th Security Forces Squadron response force member, relies on the taxi service as an effective method of transportation.

“My car has been in the shop for the past couple weeks so I’ve been depending on my friends to bring me to and from work,” said Burnette. “However with our schedules getting busier and each of us working different shifts, a service like this is essential for people who are dealing with similar situations as myself.”

The military taxi service operating hours are Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. excluding holidays and family days. To schedule a ride, contact Vehicle Dispatch at 719-556-4307 or 719-556-4308. Please schedule in advance to ensure support and prevent delays.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.16.2021 11:53 Story ID: 405401 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get A to B through new taxi service, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.