AFMC civilians selected for Civilian Developmental Education opportunities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Nearly 600 Air Force Materiel Command Civilian Airmen were selected for Academic Year 2022 Civilian Developmental Education opportunities, filling 45% of the total Air Force program allocations for the academic year.



“The competition for these positions is intense, and we are excited to see so many of our talented civilians selected for development this coming cycle,” said Patricia Young, AFMC Executive Director. “We have a high-caliber workforce, and these CDE opportunities will help them to grow as leaders, benefiting our command and the Air Force well into the future.”



CDE consists of a portfolio of courses and training designed to address the developmental needs of the civilian workforce at all levels. Individuals can acquire associate through advanced college degrees at military and academic institutions, attend military professional education programs, embark on fellowships with think tanks or industry, partake in a scientist or engineer exchange program or grow professionally through a number of other opportunities.



Candidate applications for boarded programs such as Air War College, the Executive Leader Development Program, the White House Leadership Development Program and more were reviewed by a cadre of Senior Executive Staff and general officers. Career Field Teams review applications and place candidates in programs such as Education with Industry, the Civilian Leadership Course, the Civilian Associate Degree Program and more.



The overarching goal is to ensure civilians can excel in their current positions and gain the skills required to succeed as future leaders in the organization.



The following is a breakdown of AFMC results for Academic Year 2022:



Non-Boarded Programs:



456 AFMC individuals selected (primary); 40 AFMC individuals selected (alternate)



Boarded Programs:



Intermediate Developmental Education: 17 primary; 6 alternates

Senior Developmental Education: 34 primary; 30 alternates

Civilian Strategic Leader Program: 8 AFMC individuals selected

Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program: 1 AFMC individual selected



The complete list of individuals selected can be viewed at: https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AY22%20CDE%20CSLP%20ESEP%20-%20Consolidated%20Listing%20AFMC%20Center%20Breakdown_1.pdf

