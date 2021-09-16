Going worldwide: Commissary CLICK2GO goes live in Europe Sept. 20; Pacific will be online later in the month

Courtesy Photo | The worldwide rollout of Commissary CLICK2GO passes a major milestone Sept. 20 as the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The worldwide rollout of Commissary CLICK2GO passes a major milestone Sept. 20 as the internet grocery shopping service goes live at commissaries in Europe, with commissaries in Japan, South Korea and Okinawa set to join them before the month is up. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The worldwide rollout of Commissary CLICK2GO passes a major milestone Sept. 20 as the internet grocery shopping service goes live at commissaries in Europe, with commissaries in Japan, South Korea and Okinawa set to join them before the month is up.



“This is a win-win for our customers and employees alike,” said Bill Moore, DeCA director and CEO. “Now our overseas customers can enjoy the same value and convenience of internet shopping just like our stateside customers.



“It’s quite an accomplishment,” he added. “In less than a year we’ve fortified our e-commerce presence through this worldwide rollout that’s part of our strategic goal to make the commissary benefit accessible to as much of the patron base as possible.”



With the addition of the agency’s Europe Area commissaries on Sept. 20, the rollout begun this past spring has surpassed 200 stores. The addition of the agency’s Far East Area stores on Sept. 27 will complete the rollout involving all commissaries worldwide.



DeCA’s e-commerce growth comes at a time when consumers around the world are navigating the uncertainties of the COVID pandemic by turning more and more to the safety and convenience of internet shopping for food and other daily necessities, Moore said. As an added incentive to try it, the agency is continuing to waive the $4.95 service fee previously assessed per order until June 28 when it was indefinitely waived.



“We’re now inviting our patrons to try the new service for themselves so they can experience the savings and convenience. I use it and I can tell you it’s a very customer-friendly experience,” Moore said.



Orders can be placed easily using a computer, tablet or cellphone, and shoppers can view important product details to help make their decisions. They can also access recipe features and information on sales and promotions.



Information on how the service works and the rollout status is found on www.commissaries.com dedicated sections such as “How Commissary CLICK2GO Works (https://www.commissaries.com/how-CLICK2GO-works).” First time customers need to create an account.

