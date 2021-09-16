NSMRL’s Lt. Chad Peltier winner of MHSRS Outstanding Research Accomplishment award

Groton, Conn. (NNS) Lt. Chad Peltier, PhD, a research psychologist at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) is the 2021 winner of the Outstanding Research Accomplishment/Individual/Military award at this year’s Military Health Services Research Symposium (MHSRS). The winners were announced on the MHSRS website on Sept. 9. The award recognizes “outstanding research contributions by an individual research scientist with the focus on significant accomplishments of high impact during the past year.”

Peltier led multiple critical command programs related to psychological screening, resiliency, and cognitive performance, all of which are essential to the success of submariners and the mission. One of Peltier’s most visible roles was as lead of NSMRL’s submariner psychological screening effort, which assesses the psychological suitability and environmental fit for every enlisted Sailor and Officer while they are at Submarine School.

Peltier worked as a research psychologist at NSMRL until June 2021, when he detached from the Navy to pursue his law degree. Peltier is the third military service member from NSMRL to win this award. Previous awardees were Lt. Luke Beardslee (2020) and Lt. Jay Haran (2016). Peltier’s receipt of this award is “a testament to his sustained performance in the Warfighter Performance Department at NSMRL,” said Capt. Katharine Shobe, NSMRL commanding officer.

The MHSRS is an annual four-day Department of Defense meeting that provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development. The MHSRS is the premier military or civilian meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of the Warfighter. The 2021 meeting was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peltier acknowledged the support from everyone at the command in making this award possible. “This award is due, in large part, to the great people around me…that I was lucky to work with as part of my team.”

In addition to managing this program, Peltier also took on the urgent tasking to modernize it, which resulted in a more sensitive screening process that better identifies Sailors best suited for submarine duty.

“Peltier was a superb ambassador for Naval Medical Research and Development. He is among the most competent and poised briefers, an excellent researcher, and a strong leader. His work had daily Fleet-wide impact, and I have no doubt that he will continue to demonstrate his leadership skills in his new role. I am proud to have had him as part of the team here at NSMRL,” said Shobe.

NSMRL, a command under the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, is located at the Naval Submarine Base New London. NSMRL delivers research solutions to promote the health, welfare, and performance of submariners and divers, with the mission to sustain the readiness and superiority of our undersea warriors through innovative health and performance research.

