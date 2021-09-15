Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $25 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) architect-engineering contract to Helber Hastert and Fee Planners Inc., a small business from Honolulu, Hawaii, for planning and engineering services at various locations worldwide within the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas.



“This IDIQ is a 100% small business set-aside,” said NAVFAC Pacific Deputy for Small Business Regina Pasqualucci. “Small businesses bring agility and innovation to support the NAVFAC Pacific mission and their participation in the defense industrial base is critical to the U.S. economy in support of our National Security Strategy.”



The work to be performed on this contract is for the development of various planning documents such as regional integration plans, shore infrastructure plans, installation development plans, and area development plans. Work may also require the development of other related documents such as business case analysis, economic analysis, facility life cycle studies, landscape architecture plans, real estate analysis, enhanced use lease studies, land surveys, and topographic mapping.



Work on this contract will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, and other government facilities worldwide including, but not limited to Hawaii, Guam, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Diego Garcia.



“Thank you to the great team efforts by our asset management, small business and contracting teams for the on-schedule awarding of this five-year contract,” said NAVFAC Pacific Asset Management Business Line Manager Lynn Tanaka.



The term of this contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.15.2021 20:55 Story ID: 405368 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards Planning and Engineering Services Contract to Hawaii Small Business, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.