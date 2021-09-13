Far East District employees unite to donate Chuseok gifts to Korean orphans

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Sungyook Orphanage managers sort through boxes of gifts donated by the U.S. Army Corps...... read more read more Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Sungyook Orphanage managers sort through boxes of gifts donated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District to distribute items to children, Sept. 13. FED conducted its first Sungyook Orphanage donation drive from Aug. 11 through Sept. 10 and delivered the items on Sept. 13 in celebration of the Chuseok holiday. (Photo provided by Sungyook Orphanage) see less | View Image Page

PYEONGTAEK, Republic of Korea - Employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) rallied together over a period of four weeks to collect and donate six large boxes filled with gifts for Sungyook Orphanage, located near District headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Sept. 13.

The District conducted its first Sungyook Orphanage donation drive from Aug. 11 through Sept. 10. During that period, there was significant participation from across the workforce, which resulted in the collection of 675 items, such as clothes, books, toys, makeup, accessories, and school supplies.

The donation drive was FED’s first community outreach effort to establish a positive relationship with local Pyeongtaek neighbors following the District’s move from Dongdaemun, Seoul in November 2018.

Sungyook Orphanage, founded in March 1954, is a home responsible for the care of 54 children, ranging from ages two to 18. The hope for the donation drive was to make sure all 54 orphans within the care of Sungyook Orphanage received a special gift for the Chuseok holiday. FED’s goal was to make sure that the children felt that despite not having relational family, someone was thinking of them during the Chuseok holiday, which is celebrated with family gatherings.

Chuseok is a major harvest festival in South Korea, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar. On this day, a full moon appears in the sky and families gather, pay respects to their ancestors, eat and enjoy time together.

One FED employee participated in the donation drive because he felt a personal connection to the orphans. Jeffrey Mitchell, an FED information technology specialist, was put up for adoption shortly after he was born. He was raised in several foster homes and spent part of his childhood in an orphanage.

“I lived in a children’s home which was basically an orphanage. So, I feel a personal bond to these children. Like them, I know what it was like to celebrate holidays without a family,” said Mitchell.

The scope of involvement was greater than current employees. Bob Negaard, former FED physical security specialist, and his wife, Heidi, participated in the donation drive.

The couple used to visit Sungyook Orphanage when they were stationed in Pyeongtaek and celebrated several Christmases with the kids. When the Negaards heard about the donation drive, they wanted to contribute and mailed a box of gifts from the States.

“It’s great to work for an organization that provides its employees the opportunity to not only help the community they are living in, but to feel good about themselves in doing so,” said Kenneth Helms, FED contracting officer.

Helms and his wife, who works for the Eighth Army, participated in the donation drive. In addition to donating much needed items for older children, Helms volunteered to help transport and deliver donations in his truck.

“I have had the opportunity to see, from the sidelines, a lot of good things come out of FED since I have been a part of the organization. It was nice to actually step forward and participate for once. The organization has great people, with big hearts, just imagine the possibilities,” added Helms.

The District and the Sungyook Orphanage plan to continue developing their relationship in the future with greater interaction once the pandemic is over.

“We cannot thank the FED employees enough for their contribution despite the difficult times due to COVID-19. The gifts came in packaged boxes nicely wrapped with wrapping paper. They looked very special, and I really appreciate everyone who graciously donated for the kids,” said Lee Hyun-gwi, an orphanage manager.

“We hope that FED employees have a great Chuseok holiday, and this Chuseok will be much more special for Sungyook Orphanage children.”