    Georgia Air National Guard’s 224th JCSS hosts 20th anniversary of 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    BRUNSWICK, Ga-- The 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron, part of the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony marking 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,977 Americans in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.
    U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Naldrett, commander of the 224th JCSS, was the keynote speaker and the Mayor of Brunswick, Cornell Harvey, a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, also spoke at the memorial ceremony.
    The 224th JCSS was one of the very first units to be activated to the Middle East on September 22, 2001, just 11 days after the terror attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
    While deployed, the 224th JCSS provided ongoing global communications for the Joint Special Operations Task Force that was conducting operations in Afghanistan for two years.
    “The experience and expertise of our Airmen shaped the rapid response to the threats that put America’s security at risk and during that deployment they were tasked with designing information infrastructures, planning missions, and inventing new ways to communicate in hostile environments,” Naldrett said.
    Retirees and members from the 224th JCSS and 165th Airlift Wing attended the ceremony as well as some community members from the local area.

