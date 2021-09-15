Cyber Protection Brigade Soldiers taken on obstacle race for fitness, tribute

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) pose for a team photo after...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) pose for a team photo after finishing a Spartan 5K 20-obstacle race at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2021. The participants from the CPB's headquarters and Company C, 2nd Cyber Battalion volunteered for the challenge for fitness and as a tribute to the heroes and victims of 9-11 and America's war in Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) took on a different kind of physical training regimen in a very different venue and with a special purpose when they worked out on September 11, 2021.



The group traded their usual “daily dozen” exercise routine on post for a more rigorous challenge – a Spartan 5K, 20-obstacle race at Nationals Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital.



Cyber warriors from the brigade’s Company C, 2nd Cyber Battalion at Fort Meade, Md., and the brigade headquarters at Fort Gordon, Ga., volunteered to take on the challenge. The group participated as a non-competitive team, staying together and encouraging and helping each other through the course.



The team was led by “Hunter” brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter. The sergeant major said the event was part of efforts to engage CPB Soldiers in a more varied fitness routine. The Soldiers also participated as a tribute to the heroes and victims of September 11, 2001 and America’s two-decade war in Afghanistan.



“The Spartan Nationals Park stadium race was a twofold opportunity: a way to honor the victims and first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and to promote esprit de corps while embracing a concept of holistic health and fitness outside normal physical training-related activities,” Potter said.



ABOUT THE CPB: The CPB's mission is to defend key terrain in cyberspace to deter threats and deliver effects that ensure freedom of action for friendly forces while denying the same to adversaries. The "Hunter" brigade mans, trains and equips Cyber Protection Teams that deploy worldwide to support network defenders safeguarding systems and data; provides defensive readiness assessments and assistance; hardens friendly networks; and conducts defensive cyber operations.



