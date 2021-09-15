Knight-Swift Transportation becomes latest Army PaYS partner

PHOENIX – The Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program held a partnership signing agreement between the U.S. Army and Knight-Swift Transportation, Sept. 15, Swift Transportation Headquarters, Phoenix.



The agreement between Knight-Swift and PaYS is part of a program designed to prepare, train and connect Soldiers to future employers.



The PaYS program ensures Soldiers are guaranteed a job interview with a PaYS partner of their choice after completing their Army Reserve training or first term of active duty service. The program provides employers with a pool of highly skilled, motivated and professional candidates from which they can fill their personnel needs.



Swift Transportation began operations on October 10th, 1966 by providing transportation for imported steel through the ports of Los Angeles to Arizona and for the exportation of Arizona cotton back through to Southern California.



On September 8th, 2017, Swift Transportation and Knight Transportation merged to create, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., or “Knight-Swift”. The network has grown to over forty full-service facilities in the continental United States and Mexico combined. Today, Swift generates nearly $4 billion in revenue, operates over 14,000 trucks and is the largest full-truckload motor carrier in North America.



The partnership with Knight-Swift is a vital step forward in providing the local job market with qualified workers, which gives back to the community, said Capt. Christopher Croushore, commander, Phoenix Central Recruiting Company.



“We are proud to be associated with this outstanding institution, who will now have access to some of the finest young Americans this nation has to offer and keep them a part of the local community workforce,” Croushore said. “Knight-Swift Transportation can now be proud of the fact they are directly helping young men and women who are willing to sacrifice their lives to protect America's freedom.”



The company can choose from a range of varied job seekers, who represent the diverse nature of the U.S. Army and society, Croushore said.



“The Army seeks qualified resilient and fit people of character who represent the diversity of America- this is the pool of potential employees Knight-Swift Transportation will now have access to,” Croushore continued. “These are candidates who have established a positive work ethic, have values, have entry to mid-level leadership skills, are tested free and clear of drugs and have honorably served or are serving their country.”



Croushore said the standards for military service are higher than ever, making the job candidates among a select group of individuals.



“Most people are not aware, but the standards for military service are high. More than 70 percent of today’s youth do not qualify for military service,” he added. “Many are also unaware of the many educational opportunities available in the Army, including the Montgomery GI Bill, Post 9/11 GI Bill and Army College Fund, not to mention monetary enlistment incentives up to $40,000.”



“We value our Pays partners and are proud to be able to supply Knight-Swift Transportation with qualified and talented young Soldiers, who will undoubtedly be a major asset. We look forward to a long and profitable partnership,” Croushore concluded.



Also speaking was Kevin Quast, chief administrative officer, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, who said the company is excited to be partnered with the U.S. Army, whose core values are closely aligned with those of Knight-Swift.



“Over the years we have hired more than 8000 veterans. That number continues to grow.” Quast said. “We hire so many veterans because I believe fundamentally there is value in a young person’s life and experiencing a structured environment. This teaches accountability and self-discipline.”



Through their development and enrichment as Soldiers and Knight-Swift employees, these workers can spread this initiative throughout their communities and anyone they touch along the way, Quast added.



“These capabilities and attitudes will stay with them for life and influence those around them, while conserving and involving future generations,” he continued. “I believe the Army provides this opportunity. As an employer we support the Pays program fully.”



“It’s an honor to be a part of the PaYS program and we thank the U.S. Army for giving us the chance to work with them and give something back,” Quast concluded.

