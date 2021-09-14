An Enduring Legacy of Quality Care & Service: KACC Celebrates 60 Years

Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | A commemorative stone sits near the Pharmacy entrance to Kimbrough Ambulatory Care...... read more read more Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | A commemorative stone sits near the Pharmacy entrance to Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center after it was unveiled at the 60th anniversary ceremony held at the facility’s main entrance, Sept. 14, 2021. The ceremony, themed “An Enduring Legacy of Quality Care and Service” highlighted Kimbrough’s ability to provide day-to-day care to beneficiaries while maintaining operational readiness to service members and joint interagency partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Yang) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center staff, interagency and state leaders celebrated the 60th Anniversary of the medical facility during a ceremony–adjusted to meet COVID-19 restrictions–held at Kimbrough’s main entrance, Sept. 14, 2021.



Originally known as U.S. Kimbrough Army Hospital, the facility was dedicated in June 1961 after Army Col. James C. Kimbrough, who was considered as the 'Father of U.S. Army Urology.'



“The past 60 years is a testament that we are better together,” said Col. Tracy Michael, commander Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort George G. Meade. “Better as an organization, better as a team of teams and better as agents to serve and to do good in our community and the nation.”



Michael continued in celebrating the people who have helped Kimbrough with its transformation over the last six decades.



“Kimbrough’s secret sauce is our people: Committed, adaptive, and overcoming, the steely resolve of the people who have served this community and have evolved this facility from an in-patient facility delivering babies to our current role as an outpatient facility performing same-day surgeries and bringing needed health care service capabilities to the community.”



Examples of Kimbrough’s evolution since 1961 include, but are not limited to, the redesignation and reorganization to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Fort George G. Meade in 1969; transferring to U.S. Army Medical Command in 1994; establishing the Warrior Transition Unit to support service members coming out of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007; assuming command and control of the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Laboratory in 2011 and transferring to the Defense Health Agency in 2019.



Throughout these changes, Kimbrough has provided a legacy of quality care and service.



“For me it’s personal,” said the Honorable Delegate Michael J. Rogers, District 32, Anne Arundel County. “I’ve had two different surgical procedures here, so I can proudly attest to being part of that enduring legacy of quality care and service”



“I stand before you today to thank each and every one of you and encourage each of you to continue setting the high standard in providing legendary care to everyone who enters the doors of Kimbrough.”



The personal connection to the facility was echoed by the Chief of Staff of the National Security Agency Marlisa Smith.



“You’ve always been here, you’ve always been that rock for the community. Having been born and raised in Anne Arundel County and seeing Kimbrough over the years, you’ve been dedicated to taking care of the people which is extremely important.”



Smith went on to acknowledge Kimbrough’s efforts as a key Military Health System partner in support of Department of Defense uniformed and interagency response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We appreciate your culture of excellence that you have here and your willingness to share your expertise. Such generosity of spirit and knowledge was readily apparent at the onset of what we all know as the COVID-19 pandemic.”



A sentiment echoed by the Chief of Staff of the National Capital Region Market Navy Capt. Felix Bigby.



“I’d like to personally thank you for your willingness to share your best practices with your fellow Military Treatment Facilities in the National Capital Region.”



“One thing that has not changed since 1961 is your commitment to provide safe, quality care to all you treat,” Bigby added.



Kimbrough’s dedication to providing care has enabled service members to deploy in support of missions in the nation’s defense.



“Your healthcare professionals have long-met the goal of enabling our missions around the world and taking care of our families at home,” said U.S. Cyber Command Deputy Chief of Staff Air Force Col. David Abel. “By providing services that meet our physical, emotional and mental health needs your multi-domain approach to health care has enabled our multi-domain fight around the globe.”



Regional Health Command-Atlantic Commanding General Army Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger highlighted that providing safe, quality care and maintaining readiness has been constant over the last six decades.



“The team here at Kimbrough has demonstrated that uniting around the goal of care for our military and interagency community leads to success. While Kimbrough looks much different today than it did 60 years ago the current team is building upon the great legacy of those who came before.”