Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers on Route to Poland

FORT BUCHANAN, PR –September 5, 2021– Citizen-Soldiers of the 191st Regional Support Group of the Puerto Rico National Guard (PRNG) are on their way to Poland, where they will be carrying out different missions in the areas of communications and public health.



“This type of mission is not new to the PRNG. The 191st Regional Support Group of the Puerto Rico National Guard will be relieving the 50th Regional Support Group of the Florida National Guard. Our soldiers have received the necessary training and are prepared to carry out this mission fully,” said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Major General José J. Reyes.



As part of the mission, Operation Atlantic Resolve, the members of the 191st RSG will be carrying out work at various military bases in the area, helping to develop and improve communications, as well as in the implementation of policies and programs that seek to establish greater security of operations. In addition, they will help implement new health policies at various facilities, as relates to the COVID-19 emergency.



“For me it is an honor to be the commander of this extremely important mission throughout Eastern Europe. Our Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers are fully trained and ready for the task at hand. Not only will we be directly responsible for the well-being of thousands of US and NATO soldiers at many different military bases, we will also focus on strengthening our relationships between the United States and our NATO partners,” said Col. Paul Dahlen, Commander of the 191st Regional Support Group.



General Reyes added that this mission would also help the Citizen-Soldiers of the PRNG continue to develop skills in their respective professional areas positively.



“Every mission is full of positive experiences and learning, and this is one of them. Our Citizen-Soldiers will have the responsibility of helping to create better living and working conditions at various military facilities, which will help increase operational capacity of the installations”.



This is not the first time that the PRNG has carried out missions in Poland. In 2018, the 181st Medical Support Company became the first National Guard unit to establish and operate a medical care center to support US Troops in Poland and nearby countries.







