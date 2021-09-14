Submarine Squadron 11 hosts 2021 DESI Closing Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11) hosted a closing ceremony in recognition of the conclusion of the 2021 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program with the Chilean scorpène-class submarine CS Carrera (SS-22) on Naval Base Point Loma, Sept. 14.



During the ceremony Rear Adm. Thomas Wall, reserve deputy commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, congratulated and thanked the Carrera and its crew for their outstanding performance and participation during DESI, while noting the overall success of the exercise.



“Today, DESI serves as a pillar of strength, and mutual growth, for others to follow,” said Wall. “Over the past 14 years, Chilean submariners, have trained side by side, with our Sailors, to develop the cooperative relationships, necessary to advance the interests of both or countries – assuring regional cooperation, security and interoperability.”



During the two-month exercise, the crew of Carrera participated in the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) highlighting the importance of the undersea community in the Great Power Competition. Additionally, they successfully executed two simulated attacks on strike group units while also working alongside the U.S. Navy’s helicopter squadrons, demonstrating the formidable threat that the Chilean submarine force brings to the fight and the advanced mutual support they can offer to logistical movements.



The completion of this exercise marks Chile’s 9th deployment in the initiative. The Chilean Navy conducted their first deployment in 2007. Since then, Chilean submarines have participated in over 700 days of Antisubmarine Warfare (ASW) training, exercises and events, with both U.S. Atlantic and Pacific fleets.



“I would like to thank the crew of Carrera for their support during our tactical development exercise,” said Capt. Patrick Friedman, commander, Submarine Squadron 11. “Working alongside the USS Alexandria (SSN 757) this combined team successfully sustained tracking and evasion against a simulated high-value objective, contributing to the development of advanced combat control. This type of training is essential in ensuring mission compatibility between our two forces and driving our tactical advantage.”



Rear Adm. Juan Pablo Zúñiga Alvayay, the head of the Chilean Submarine Force, was also in attendance for the ceremony and shared Friedman’s sentiments on the overall success of the exercise.



“Thank you [to all involved] for your exceptional professionalism, dedication and abilities to make DESI possible,” said Zúñiga. “Even with the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented, we were able to overcome them. I can say that I am very proud for the Chilean submarine force, for the Carrera’s performance during this deployment.”



DESI, established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command, is an international program headed by Commander, Submarine Forces U.S. Atlantic Fleet which works to enhance the Navy's capability to operate with diesel-electric submarines by partnering with South American navies. Current participating navies include Colombia, Peru, Chile and Brazil.



Submarine Squadron 11 is based at Naval Base Point Loma and consists of five Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines, the floating dry dock Arco (ARDM 5) and Undersea Rescue Command (URC). The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support for each of these units.



