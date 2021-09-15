Goldwater recruiter named top Arizona Air Guard Recruiter of the year

GOLDWATER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz. - Tech. Sgt. Diamante Heard, a production recruiter for the 161st Air Refueling Wing was recently named the Arizona Air National Guard’s Top Production Recruiter for Fiscal Year 2020.



Heard attributes his success to actively spreading awareness about the Air National Guard and focusing on what potential recruits want to do in life, and sees if a military career can help make that happen.



“I like to get to know the person,” said Heard “I find out what their passions are and see if there’s a career in the Air Force that matches that.”



Heard served 6 years in logistics plans before cross-training as a recruiter, spending time at the National Guard Bureau supporting domestic operations in response to Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017 in addition to temporary assignments in Hawaii, Italy, England, and Guam. All of these experiences help Heard explain the Guard’s mission to recruits and promote the travel benefits of the Air Force.



“I’ve been interested in serving in the Air Force and recruiting for years,” Heard said. “My older brother was a recruiter at Luke Air Force Base so I saw what the military offered before I even joined.”



Heard’s best advice for new recruiters is to take your time and focus on the people.



“Be patient and trust the process” Heard says about recruiting. “I’m sometimes the first person an applicant meets in the Air Force, so I always make sure that I represent the Air Guard in the best way possible.”



Co-located at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Goldwater Air National Guard Base is home to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, one of the busiest refueling wings in the country.

