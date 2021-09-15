U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians field test Unmanned Aerial System

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Traice R. Prentice, a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Traice R. Prentice, a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 707th Ordnance Company (EOD), prepares a Skyraider Unmanned Aerial System during field testing on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The company was one of the first EOD companies to field the UAS system. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy M. Walsh. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington – Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 707th Ordnance Company (EOD) were among the first U.S. Army EOD Soldiers to conduct field testing with the Skyraider Unmanned Aerial System.



EOD Soldiers from the company put the UAS through its paces from a village in Training Area 4 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 23 – Sept. 2.



According to Capt. William R. Hartman, the commander of the 707th EOD Company, the UAS provided greater visibility of the heavily forested training area.



“They can mostly be used for reconnaissance of terrain and to identify possible explosive hazards,” said Hartman, a native of Reading, Pennsylvania, who has deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



Hartman said the UAS was also used to deploy lightweight robots called Throwbots that helped his EOD Soldiers to identify hazards in less accessible areas and structures.



The 707th EOD Company is part of the 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. Based 19 installations in 16 states, 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Army’s EOD and CBRN units, as well as the CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, 1st Area Medical Laboratory, Nuclear Disablement Teams and Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams.



Soldiers and civilians from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered command work with joint, interagency and allied partners to defeat CBRNE threats around the world. Since 2003, 20th CBRNE Command EOD Soldiers have partnered with U.S. Navy EOD technicians to disable hundreds of thousands of improvised explosive devices in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Hartman said the highlight of the fielding was connecting Light Detection and Ranging or LDIR technology to the UAS system and using it map terrain.



The EOD company commander said the UAS could be a great use in a combat zone.



“We could definitely benefit from its capabilities in that environment,” said Hartman.