V Corps arrives in Germany for final certifying training event

U.S. Army story by Rebecca Ives



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2021) - The first two waves of V Corps Soldiers arrived in Grafenwoehr, Germany, early September, in preparation for V Corps’ upcoming certifying training event, Warfighter 22-1.



The exercise will be V Corps' final step in becoming the U.S. Army’s fourth corps and America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.



WFX 22-1 is a multi-component exercise involving Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 3rd Infantry Division; 34th Infantry Division, Minnesota National Guard; 103rd Sustainment Command (expeditionary), U.S. Army Reserve; 35th Engineer Brigade, 1st Engineer Battalion, Missouri Army National Guard; 333rd Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, U.S. Army Reserve; and V Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, working together from multiple U.S. and European locations with the main command post and tactical command dispersed at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, and the rear command post at Fort Riley, Kansas.



“WFX 22-1 is V Corps’ fourth and final training event in becoming a fully certified, operational and combat capable warfighting headquarters,” said V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Billy Webb. “Following the successful completion of this exercise, V Corps will provide an additional echelon of command that USAREUR-AF requires and we will continue the work we have already started with our NATO allies and partners in Europe, working side by side to continue to enhance security in the region.”



Webb added, “Over the past year, our Soldiers have worked tirelessly to establish this corps headquarters and prepare themselves for this moment and I can tell you, we are trained, focused and ready. It will be done!”



The exercise will take place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6. Following the completion of the exercise, V Corps is projected to achieve full operational capability by Nov. 2021.



V Corps was originally established during WWI and deactivated in 2013. The Victory Corps was reactivated in October 2020, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with a forward command post in Poznan, Poland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.15.2021 13:09 Story ID: 405318 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US