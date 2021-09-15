Rangers reward water safety

Courtesy Photo | Hunter Simonson, park ranger, presents a beach towel to a visitor wearing a life...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hunter Simonson, park ranger, presents a beach towel to a visitor wearing a life jacket at Sandy Lake Recreation Area, near McGregor, Minnesota, May 27. see less | View Image Page

This year the Sandy Lake Recreation Area, near McGregor, Minnesota; Pokegama Recreation Area, near Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and Gull Lake Recreation Area, near Brainerd, Minnesota, were selected for the “I Got Caught” initiative. As part of the initiative, park rangers hand out beach towels to adults who are “caught” wearing their life jackets. The towels are provided by the Corps Foundation, a not-for-profit educational foundation incorporated that supports lakes and waterway sites located throughout the United States and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



-30-