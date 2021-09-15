Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers reward water safety

    Courtesy Photo | Hunter Simonson, park ranger, presents a beach towel to a visitor wearing a life...... read more read more

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    This year the Sandy Lake Recreation Area, near McGregor, Minnesota; Pokegama Recreation Area, near Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and Gull Lake Recreation Area, near Brainerd, Minnesota, were selected for the “I Got Caught” initiative. As part of the initiative, park rangers hand out beach towels to adults who are “caught” wearing their life jackets. The towels are provided by the Corps Foundation, a not-for-profit educational foundation incorporated that supports lakes and waterway sites located throughout the United States and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    -30-

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

