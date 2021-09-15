Recreation areas unveil new fee machines

Courtesy Photo | Cheyanne Carlin, Eau Galle park ranger, shows off the new fee machine at Eau Galle...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cheyanne Carlin, Eau Galle park ranger, shows off the new fee machine at Eau Galle Recreation Area near Spring Valley, Wisconsin, May 13. see less | View Image Page

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the St. Paul District recreation received funds to replace its pay boxes with new fee machines.



“Due to COVID-19 many things have changed, including the way we handle transactions at our parks,” Melissa Phelps, Cross Lake park ranger, said. The new fee machines are typically located near the entrance to the campground and are easily accessible from a vehicle or by walking up.



The fee machines are for day-use and people can use them to pay for showers, dump stations, boat launches and America the Beautiful passes.



