Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recreation areas unveil new fee machines

    Recreation areas unveil new fee machines

    Courtesy Photo | Cheyanne Carlin, Eau Galle park ranger, shows off the new fee machine at Eau Galle...... read more read more

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the St. Paul District recreation received funds to replace its pay boxes with new fee machines.

    “Due to COVID-19 many things have changed, including the way we handle transactions at our parks,” Melissa Phelps, Cross Lake park ranger, said. The new fee machines are typically located near the entrance to the campground and are easily accessible from a vehicle or by walking up.

    The fee machines are for day-use and people can use them to pay for showers, dump stations, boat launches and America the Beautiful passes.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2021 12:28
    Story ID: 405314
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recreation areas unveil new fee machines, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Recreation areas unveil new fee machines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    recreation
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    fee machine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT