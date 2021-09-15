Corps preserves history at lockmaster house

The St. Paul District and the Guttenberg Heritage Society held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the Lock and Dam 10 lockmaster house in Guttenberg, Iowa, June 6.



The lockmaster house underwent rehabilitative work in 2020. The improvements for visitor safety included removing lead paint; restoring historic characteristics of the house such as a roof replacement, wood siding work, chimney work; and reconditioning the shutters and windows. The rehabilitation work cost $192,000 and was completed by Aegean Construction Supply Corporation, from Shalimar, Florida.



The St. Paul District leases the house to the Guttenberg Heritage Society to operate as a museum.



“It’s been a privilege and an honor to work with the Guttenberg Heritage Society on this effort,” Jim Rand, chief of locks and dams, said at the ribbon cutting. “It was about a three-year process, which included a historical structures report to make sure we maintain the historical integrity of the building as well as a path forward on the future maintenance that’s involved with that.”



Vanessa Alberto, Corps archaeologist, said, “It is important to the Corps to provide a positive and safe experience to those visiting, but we also recognize the need to preserve the historic character of the house. This house is one of the last remaining lockmaster houses on the river, and it is a symbol of the cultural history and heritage of not only the 1930s Great Depression but the construction of the lock and dam system on the river.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.15.2021 Story ID: 405313 Location: GUTTENBERG, IA, US