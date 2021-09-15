A group of grateful paddlers sent a letter of appreciation to staff at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, after receiving assistance when their canoe started taking on water due to choppy river conditions. Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, took the opportunity to present the letter to the team. “This is a great example of the capable and caring staff at our locks and dams putting PEOPLE FIRST in all they do. This is just one example of the many acts of kindness our staff display up and down the river each day,” Jansen said.
-30-
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2021 12:10
|Story ID:
|405310
|Location:
|GENOA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff at Lock and Dam 8 recognized for lending a helping hand, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT