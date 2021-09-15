Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff at Lock and Dam 8 recognized for lending a helping hand

    Staff at Lock and Dam 8 recognized for lending a helping hand

    Courtesy Photo | Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, presents staff at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa,...... read more read more

    GENOA, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    A group of grateful paddlers sent a letter of appreciation to staff at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, after receiving assistance when their canoe started taking on water due to choppy river conditions. Col. Karl Jansen, district commander, took the opportunity to present the letter to the team. “This is a great example of the capable and caring staff at our locks and dams putting PEOPLE FIRST in all they do. This is just one example of the many acts of kindness our staff display up and down the river each day,” Jansen said.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2021 12:10
    Story ID: 405310
    Location: GENOA, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff at Lock and Dam 8 recognized for lending a helping hand, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Staff at Lock and Dam 8 recognized for lending a helping hand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Corps
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT