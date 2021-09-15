Dykman remains vigilant during off-duty hours

Courtesy Photo | Eric Dykman, head lock and dam operator for Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eric Dykman, head lock and dam operator for Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin. see less | View Image Page

For Eric Dykman, head lock and dam operator at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, the commitment to public service and safety doesn’t end when the workday ends. While enjoying his time off for the Fourth of July holiday, Dykman was camping in Pool 8 of the Mississippi River, near La Crosse, Wisconsin, with a few other boaters.



The group heard a danger whistle from a northbound tow downstream from them and not visible. Hearing the danger whistle twice more in quick succession, Dykman and several others got into a small boat to see if they could provide assistance. Rounding the high sides of the sandbar, they entered the main channel to see an inner tube, which was still attached to a small fishing boat, being dragged under the rake barge of the Motor Vessel Prairie Dawn.



The passengers of the small fishing boat had abandoned their boat and tube and were able to swim to a passing vessel out of further danger, however the inner tube and boat were caught under the head of the tow. Once the tow came to a stop, Dykman and the others, with permission from the tow’s captain, were able to pull the boat and tube to the nearby shore.



“The family was very grateful,” Dykman said. “They were very lucky that the tow had empty barges. Otherwise, it would not have been able to stop as quickly.” According to the American Waterways Journal, it takes one and a half miles for a commercial tow to stop.



Troy Frank, Lock and Dam 8 working supervisor, said, “I’m proud of Eric’s response efforts and his willingness to help others. Actions like this on or off duty reflect highly on the St. Paul District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a whole.”



