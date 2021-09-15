Corps reaches two major milestones in flood risk management

Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion



The St. Paul District, along with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority, celebrated the latter’s selection of Red River Valley Alliance, Corporaciόn Acciona Infraestructuras S.L. as the public-private partnership, or P3, contractor for the Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Project, June 18.



This was a significant event, as it is the first P3 contract for public-private financing of a civil works project in the Corps of Engineers’ history. The Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Project, in Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota, was the inaugural pilot project for the innovative funding concept. This accelerated solution significantly increases the speed to complete the region’s resilience to the annual Red River of the North flood threat.



“The implementation of this project using public, private partnership provides proof of concept and represents a new era in community-based infrastructure investment,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Corps of Engineers commanding general. “This is a huge milestone for the Corps of Engineers, but it is an even bigger day for the more than 230,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood. This project is going to significantly reduce the annual risk that the river could damage or destroy their communities.”



Mouse River Flood Protection



District staff joined Sen. John Hoeven, Minot officials, representatives from the Souris River Joint Water Resource Board and others June 26 as they commemorated the 10-year anniversary for the historic Mouse River Flood of 2011, then turned the page and celebrated with the ribbon cutting ceremony culminating the completion of two phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.



The event, which follows their “Resilient Together” theme, allowed all involved to reflect on the 2011 event, while, at the same time, celebrate the accomplishments made in the last 10 years to reduce flood risk.



“I want to applaud these communities for their planning and vision, and today is testament to what you’ve achieved in the past 10 years,” said Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander. “Your leadership, at both the state and local level, your passion to protect your communities and perseverance to see it through has got us here today.”



The St. Paul District is responsible for the Maple Diversion portion of the project, which encompasses a 4,900 foot-long channel with a north levee to divert flood waters of the Souris River from vital parts of infrastructure in the city of Minot. It will bridge the gap between two phases of the project that have already been completed. Construction of the diversion could start as soon as summer of 2023, if appropriated.



