    Chief visits St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, visited St. Paul District project sites in August, making stops at Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam in Minneapolis and Fargo and Minot in North Dakota.

    His trip included a visit with community leaders in regards to the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project, in Minot, North Dakota, Aug.11.

    The St. Paul District and Souris River Joint Water Resource Board worked in partnership to develop the congressionally authorized federal portion of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project. The joint effort includes building a diversion channel along Maple Street parallel to the BNSF railroad tracks, and a 1,200-foot-long earthen levee along the north side of the diversion, river control structures and road and railroad closure structures.

    Spellmon’s trip also included a visit to the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management Project in Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota, Aug. 12.

    Spellmon met with Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota, Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota and local officials to get a first-hand perspective of the progress toward reducing flood risk to more than 230,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood. The project includes building a 30-mile long diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging.

