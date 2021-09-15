Wallace Martin, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Nuclear Program Manager (Code 300N)

Born and raised in Savannah, Ga., Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) recently promoted Nuclear Program Manager (Code 300N) Wallace Martin graduated from Georgia Tech in 1991 with a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. After relocating to Hampton Roads, Martin started a career that has now spanned for 30 years, with plenty of service still yet ahead.



“I started my career in NNSY’s Nuclear Test Engineering Division (Code 2340) where I began in the Shift Testing Engineer (STE) program,” said Martin. “In 1994, I qualified as an STE, where I was the shipyard representative responsible for the safe operation and testing of the propulsion plants during maintenance availabilities. STEs work closely aboard our naval vessels with Ship’s Force, support codes and production shops.”



For most of the 1990s, Martin was involved with the inactivation of nuclear guided missile Virginia-class cruisers. At the start of the new millennium, he began working on aircraft carrier Planned Incremental Availabilities (PIA) and Docking Planned Incremental Availabilities (DPIA). In 2007, he began serving as the Chief Test Engineer (CTE) on USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75) as part of the core project team for three Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availabilities. In 2015, Martin was promoted to Project Superintendent for the USS San Francisco (SSN 711) Moored Training Ship (MTS) conversion. While he still takes pride in the work done on the San Francisco, his proudest moment in his NNSY career came when he served as the Deputy Operations Officer (Code 301) for the shipyard in 2020.



“The shipyard saw some dark days when COVID-19 struck,” said Martin. “With a reduced workforce coming in our gates every day for months and our mission still needing to be met, we came together to share resources across the entire waterfront each day to keep us moving forward on all fronts as a ONE TEAM in pursuit of our ONE MISSION. Despite all of the uncertainty and challenges our people were facing both home and at work, we still did what it took to undock USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), undock San Francisco, delivered USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) back to the fleet, and in parallel issued a Resource Constrained Schedule (RCS) overlapping Truman’s Extended Carrier Incremental Availably with the Bush. The shipyard really came together in those days and accomplished things that truthfully amaze me to this day.”



As the nuclear production manager, Martin will oversee nuclear work performed at NNSY; Navy Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD) Kings Bay; Georgia, NRMD Norfolk; Naval Support Activity Charleston, South Carolina; and the Kenneth Kesselring Site, Saratoga Springs, New York. His additional responsibilities include managing on-scene emergency response personnel and training of the nuclear workforce.



“While the technical knowledge in nuclear work I gained during my time in Code 2340 will help me in my new role, my time on the waterfront as a project supervisor gave me experience and understanding of motivations, aspirations, and challenges that all of us as shipyard employees come in contact with every day,” said Martin. “I’ve been there too and now I am excited for the opportunity to continue to build on what we have done so far, such as putting training back in the hands of our production shops and leading the Naval Sustainment Systems Shipyard (NSS-SY) transformation in up-ending the typical business model by putting mechanics at the top of our pyramid that we are all here to support as the ones actually creating value for our customers.”



Martin earned his Master’s degree in Engineering Management using NNSY’s tuition assistance program in 2003. He said that education is not only a great way to better yourself, but also to open doors to great opportunities. “Many of our senior leaders in the shipyard came in as brand new entry-level employees. Opportunities like these are endless at NNSY if you put your mind to do it, work hard, and put the mission before yourself,” said Martin.



Martin said he is both honored and excited to assume his new role at NNSY. He hopes to help NNSY’s ONE TEAM work towards its ONE MISSION of repairing, modernizing, and inactivating the U.S. Navy’s warships and training platforms. “These are important and exciting times for America’s Shipyard and I am glad to be a part of it.”

