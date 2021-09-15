Commissary launches online ordering program for customers

Courtesy Photo | Wiesbaden Commissary will soon be able to order their groceries on line with the new...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wiesbaden Commissary will soon be able to order their groceries on line with the new Click2Go program. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Grocery shoppers in the States have had the convenience of ordering food and other items online and picking them up at local grocers for some time now. That convenience is now coming to Wiesbaden through the Defense Commissary Agency.



Beginning Sept. 20, Commissary customers will be able to participate in the Click2Go online ordering program, where they can go to the Commissary website, order their items and pick them up within five hours.



This program launched in the States a few years ago and has been running very successfully, Jimmy Ephran, the Wiesbaden Commissary store director said.

Over the last few years it has been expanded to more and more Commissaries and now DeCA is bringing it overseas.



“We are well aware that a fairly large number of community members are excited about this program and are anxious to use it,” Ephran said. However, he said that at the beginning it is limited to Monday through Friday and a certain number of orders per day. It runs on a first-come/first-serve basis, he said, as he believes the majority of customers will still come to the store to shop as they have before.



Ephran said that even before the pandemic started last year in the spring, the Commissary had customers asking if the Commissary could provide online shopping. “The number of questions and requests has increased during the waves of the virus and we still get questions about it now,” he said.



Even though online shopping will now be available, Ephran said they will still have the majority of patrons coming into the commissary in-person to do their shopping.



“We will not have items available online that we don’t have in the store. A large number of our customers look at the commissary as a social point and we will remain a busy place,” he said.