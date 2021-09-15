Courtesy Translation: System change in the assessment of the pandemic in Hessen

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 14 SEP 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



System change in the assessment of the pandemic



Minister President Bouffier and Health Minister Klose: "The situation in the hospitals is now crucial."



The Hessen state government has extended the existing coronavirus protection ordinance for four weeks and adapted it to the new regulations in the Federal Infection Protection Act. It will enter into force on Thursday. "The pandemic is not over yet. That is why it is important that we remain level-headed. Now is not the right time to become careless. But we are also observing that the pandemic is increasingly developing into a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That is why the restrictions that are still necessary mainly affect those individuals, while vaccinated and recovered individuals are less and less affected," said Minister President Volker Bouffier after the cabinet meeting.



Infection incidence gets replaced and 2G option model is introduced



In view of the progress of vaccination, the Hessen state government has decided, in accordance with the Federal Infection Protection Act, to replace the infection incidence as the sole indicator for the coronavirus protective measures. In the future, the hospitalization incidence and the occupancy of intensive care beds will be essential benchmarks for further protective measures. "With the new provisions of the regulation, a system change takes place. The infection incidence as the most important indicator to date will be replaced by a new focus on the situation in the Hessen hospitals. Additionally, contact tracing will only be required in certain areas in the future. In addition to the mandatory 3G regulation in many indoor areas, Hessen will also introduce a 2G option model starting on 16 September. The 2G option offers organizers and private operators the opportunity to admit only vaccinated and recovered individuals. In these cases, there are no more significant corona-related restrictions such as distance rules or a mask requirement. These will be significant reliefs for vaccinated and recovered individuals," stressed Minister President Volker Bouffier and Health Minister Kai Klose today in Wiesbaden.



"The corona vaccine is and remains the way out of the pandemic. In Hessen, 66.4 percent of the population have received the first dose. 61.8 percent already have full vaccination protection. A total of 7.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state to date. We are on the right track, but we have not yet reached our destination. For this reason, I would like to encourage all Hessens citizens, who still want to be vaccinated, to do so promptly. Those who get vaccinated protect themselves and others and thus make an important contribution to society," said Minister President Volker Bouffier. He called on all those who have not yet been vaccinated to use the nationwide free vaccination services in Hessen.



The current vaccination action week of the federal and state governments also draws attention to the lowest possible vaccination offers. It thus complements the already existing measures of the state government to promote vaccination. "Through the Federal Government's platform, citizens can find out about short-term, un-bureaucratic vaccination campaigns in their region more quickly. Through this service, we reach even more people who can easily receive their corona vaccination. The more people use the services now, the more relaxed we can look forward to autumn," said Health Minister Kai Klose. "We will all go through this infection: either by getting vaccinated or by getting infected which comes with significant health risks. Vaccination is the far more pleasant alternative." On the website www.hierwirdgeimpft.de, vaccination campaigns are presented on a map of Germany and useful information is available.



The most important changes to the nationwide coronavirus protection regulation at a glance: 3G



Indoors: The 3G requirements now apply nationwide to the interiors of event locations, leisure facilities, museums, sports facilities, restaurants (except canteens for employees) and body-related services. It is no longer only the guests or customers who have to submit negative proof, but also the employees. This will be made easier for the staff by regularly participating in twice-weekly company tests. In accommodation establishments, negative proofs are required twice a week upon arrival and for longer stays afterwards.



Outdoor areas: In outdoor areas, the obligation to provide 3G proof, where it currently applies, will be deleted. Exception: For events with more than 1,000 guests, negative proof must be submitted.



2G option model



Organizers and private operators have the option to admit only vaccinated and recovered individuals. Staff must also adhere to the 2G rule. In this case, significant corona-related restrictions are eliminated: the distance rules are omitted as well as the mask obligation and capacity restrictions. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the 2G obligation.



Events (more than 25 people)



Events can be held in 3G or in the 2G option model. Accordingly, the staff must also adhere to the specifications.



Inside: 3G, mask requirement up to the seat; up to 500 people plus vaccinated and recovered individuals without permission.



Outside: Up to 1,000 people plus vaccinated and recovered individuals without permission. For more than 1,000 people subject to approval.



For 3G events, a distance and hygiene concept must be in place.



Contact data collection



Due to the increasing vaccination rate, contact data collection will be largely eliminated. In principle, it is already in effect in Hessen that vaccinated and recovered individuals only have to quarantine if they have tested positive. The 2G regulations already cover around 62 percent of fully vaccinated and all recovered Hessen citizens. Therefore, in the future, contact tracing will only be necessary in institutions with particularly vulnerable persons. This applies in particular to hospitals as well as old people's homes and nursing homes. Also in the operation of discotheques and brothels, the collection of contact data is still mandatory for both 3G and the 2G option model.



Hospitalization incidence and the occupancy of intensive care beds replaces the 7-day incidence



Until now, the 7-day incidence has been the decisive criterion for determining protective measures. In view of the progress made in vaccination, Hessen is now looking primarily at the capacities of the health care system. In a two-stage escalation-level concept, the hospitalization incidence and the intensive care bed occupancy are now indicators for more far-reaching protective measures. The hospitalization incidence describes how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been readmitted to a hospital nationwide in the past seven days due to corona disease. Total bed occupancy and the 7-day incidence of new infections, as well as the number of people that are fully vaccinated against the corona disease, will continue to be taken into account and observed as additional factors.



Current hospitalization incidence: 2.51.

Occupied intensive care beds: 146 (136 with confirmed corona infection, 10 suspected cases)



Level 1 becomes relevant if:



- the hospitalization level rises above 8

- or the number of intensive care patients is over 200.



Additional measures to contain the pandemic will be necessary, e.g. test verification only by means of PCR testing or an extension of the 3-G rule to other areas.





Level 2 comes into effect if:



- the hospitalization level is over 15

- or the number of intensive care patients is over 400.



Additional measures will be necessary, i.e. access only with 2G.



Children and adolescents



Children and adolescents up to the age of 12 can participate in 2G offers and events without vaccination. In principle, children do not need negative proof with 3G if they are younger than 6 years old or have not yet started school.



Mask obligation: A medical mask must be worn in school buildings. This does not apply at the seat, outdoors or during school sports. Exception: In the two weeks of protection after a school break or in the case of a major outbreak in the school or in the 14 days after a confirmed infection in the class. In the kindergarten there is no mask obligation.



Quarantine



- Vaccinated and recovered individuals are generally exempt from quarantine.

- Infected people as well as their household member must be quarantined for 14 days.

- However, infected children under the age of 6 as well as children before school enrollment and students can themselves out with a PCR test from the 7th day of infection on.

- Household members (children/siblings) of infected persons at the earliest on the 10th day (due to the incubation period).

- In the case of a PCR-confirmed infection, the whole class/group is no longer sent into quarantine, but only close contact persons (i.e. seat neighbors) according to the decision of the health authority (for all others applies: daily tests and mask also while seated for 14 days). Close contacts (seat neighbors) can be tested on the fifth day after the infection has been detected.

- (Only) for unvaccinated or recovered children and adolescents with COVID symptoms (fever, cough, loss of taste and smell) there is a ban on entry in school and at kindergarten; however, these individuals can test themselves free.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/systemwechsel-in-der-beurteilung-der-pandemie