Diversity symposium returning to USAG Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany – On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Project inclusion Working Group will host their second Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Symposium. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Clay Kaserne Chapel. The last symposium in March 2021 was held virtually, while this one will shift to in-person participation.



The garrison has partnered once again with the University of Maryland Global Campus in bringing four different sessions for the workforce to engage and interact with. All garrison Soldiers, Civilians and local national employees are encouraged to attend and the day will also start and end with remarks from Deputy Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones.



The four sessions will cover a range of topics – “Cultivating Empathy Through Literature,” “Emotional Intelligence and Diversity Consciousness,” “The Business Case for Diversity and Inclusion,” and “Cultural Intelligence.” These sessions will be presented by Dr. Jessica Stock, Kathy So, Dr. Bert Jarreau, and Dr. Steve Varela respectively.



There will also be an open panel discussion during a lunch break between the second and third sessions. Lunch will be hosted by UMGC on-site with refreshments from Subway.



At March’s symposium, just over 130 attendees from across the Wiesbaden footprint participated from various garrisons and commands.