Hoosier Guardsmen promote first Black female general

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana National Guard soldiers promoted one of their own and their first Black female general at the Indiana War Memorial on Friday.



During the promotion ceremony, Brig. Gen. Felicia Brokaw, originally from a Joliet, Illinois and an Indianapolis resident, received her one-star rank from her family and retired Indiana National Guard Col. Marjorie Courtney



"To my friends and 'ohana' family, it means the world to me to have you join in my celebration on this afternoon, thank you," Brokaw wrote in her ceremony program notes. "For the love, laughter, memories, and for being my support system throughout these years; you have contributed to my life in so many ways."



Brokaw, who's served more than 34 years in the military, serves as the logistics assistant chief of staff for U.S. Forces Korea. Her most recent Indiana National Guard assignment was as the human resource officer and prior to that the commander of Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center from June 2018 to July 2021.



As a general officer, Brokaw also received a one-star flag, a belt and a pistol during the ceremony.



"Col. Felicia Brokaw was selected for promotion to the rank of brigadier general, the first Indiana Army National Guard African American female to achieve this rank," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general. "Felicia exhibits all the necessary traits to excel in here new position, strong character, resiliency, determination and a genuine care for her soldiers. She brings a high degree of experience and knowledge in logistical, maintenance, and sustainment planning and operations - which is vitally important to achieving success in a multidomain environment in large scale combat operations. I am proud to serve with her, grateful she accepted this new role and look forward to her continued contribution to her state and nation."



Brokaw began her career as an enlisted military police officer with the 38th Military Police Company. She gained her commission from the Indiana National Guard's Officer Candidate School in 1992, and she's served at every level from platoon to company, battalion and staff level across the state.



In 2006 Brokaw deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 38th Infantry Division Support Command as the contract manager officer.



Throughout her career she's earned the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal four times, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal among many others.



Brokaw is married to David, and they have three children; Katie, Ian and Felice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 15:33 Story ID: 405240 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Hometown: JOLIET, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoosier Guardsmen promote first Black female general, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.