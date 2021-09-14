NAVSUP’s –Task Force – Audit on Track for World-Class Financial & Inventory Accountability

Photo By Tina Stillions | Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy (Financial Operations) Office of the...... read more read more Photo By Tina Stillions | Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy (Financial Operations) Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller) Ms. Mobola A. Kadiri and Special Assistant to the Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Capt. (Rear Adm. lower half select) Kristin Acquavella toured Naval Air Station North Island warehouse facility and discussed the organization’s Financial Improvement Audit Readiness (FIAR) efforts. see less | View Image Page

With a worldwide Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF) supply inventory valued at more than $39 billion, keeping the Navy’s Ships, Submarines, Aircraft, and nearly 350,000 Sailors equipped and prepared to defend America’s interests around the globe requires best-in-class financial and inventory accountability.



To ensure fleet readiness and lethality, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP) established a task force to orchestrate, integrate and synchronize audit responsibilities for NWCF supply material end-to-end. The task force has already delved deeply into defining its path forward by establishing a campaign plan to yield supreme accuracy.



“Over the past 90 days, the task force has developed a campaign plan with focused lines of effort, defined targets, measures of performance and effectiveness while utilizing data analytics to drive outcomes. It’s a tremendous team effort to build a coherent strategy for the magnitude of this complex issue,” said Task Force Lead Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, special assistant commander to Commander, NAVSUP. “We’ll focus on NAVSUP warehouses first, use lessons learned to ensure our business processes are standardized and scale up across the enterprise, measuring ourselves along the way to ensure we attain our desired effects.”



The Audit Campaign plan, consists of four phases: phase I is titled NAVSUP First and starts January 2022; phase II consists of other Navy Budget Submitting Offices; phase III focuses on Department of Defense non-Navy entities but excludes Defense Logistics Agency, which is running audit efforts in parallel. Phase IV hones in on commercial plants, which house over $9.2B of our NWCF-SM inventory.



”The business processes we are putting in place will be standard, reliable, accurate, complete, and scalable for many years to come, said Deputy Task Force Director and Lead Architect of the Campaign Ron Wilson. “We expect that common measures of performance, standardized and consistent, will result in improved materiel accountability and audit readiness.”



NAVSUP’s warehouses are located worldwide and comprise 19% of the dollar value of Navy Working Capital Fund supply management inventory in the campaign plan. Phase II will commence in the fall of 2022, scale to 196 warehouses and represent 28% of the dollar value of NWCF supply inventory in the campaign plan. The remaining 53% of inventory will be examined at 760 commercial plans through the end of 2024, culminating in the campaign’s completion.



NAVSUP’s Audit Campaign and its intent to develop an accurate and transparent financial audit program to improve NAVSUP’s governance and surety of NWCF supply management inventory accountability to achieve Fleet mission requirements directly aligns with NAVSUP’s lines of operations as defined in Commander, NAVSUP’s 2021 Commander’s Guidance. One of eight lines of operation, inventory management focuses on excesses and shortfalls, as well as control failures in current operations. The desired condition is to define optimized ironclad controls related to supply procurement, supply, storage, distribution, overhaul, and disposition.



The campaign dovetails with Naval Sustainment System-Supply (NSS-Supply), which is a combination of commercial best practices, process improvements, governance and oversight to maximize efficiencies and effectiveness within available means. NSS-Supply is a crucial node of NSS, a Navy wide initiative embracing industry best practices tailored for specific Navy requirements and fleet operations.



“NSS-Supply will drive end-to-end naval supply chain integration and reform as it streamlines the Navy’s supply chains to increase readiness, decrease turn-around-times, increase velocity of spares, and reduce costs,” said Commander, NAVSUP Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos. “NAVSUP brings to bear supply chain, acquisition, sustainment and logistics capabilities to achieve the mission. Every day our commitment is toward results and outcomes in Fleet and Joint operations.”



“This audit campaign is laser focused on attaining the desired effects to improve support to the warfighter. We understand that robust end to end supply chains are inextricably linked to readiness and lethality,” Acquavella said.



Before joining NAVSUP in June 2021, Acquavella served as chief of staff, Logistics Supply Chain Operations, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, N41.



Before joining NAVSUP in June 2021, Acquavella served as chief of staff, Logistics Supply Chain Operations, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, N41.

NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel.