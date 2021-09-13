5 MICC professionals recognized for contracting excellence

Courtesy Photo | Cliff Roberts is one of five members of the Mission and Installation Contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cliff Roberts is one of five members of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command recognized as part of the fiscal 2020 Army Contracting Command Gold Eagle Award for Contracting Excellence. He is a procurement analyst assigned to the MICC-Joint Base Lewis-McChord contracting office in Washington. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 13, 2021) -- Five acquisition professionals from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command were recently recognized for their professionalism with the Army Contracting Command’s fiscal 2020 Gold Eagle Award for Contracting Excellence.



The awards were announced to the command during a MICC-wide town hall Sept. 2 conducted virtually from Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Each MICC member was nominated based on his or her performance in the acquisition field.



Symone Collins is a procurement analyst serving as the chief of business operations at MICC-Fort Gordon, Georgia. She was recognized for her work supporting the Cyber Center of Excellence’s warfighter training mission. After the previous mission division chief departed MICC-Fort Gordon, Collins organized her team and provided support for the end of year mission. Collins also worked as the contracting officer for the Fort Gordon base operations contract, improving daily operations, processes and contractual issues. She served as the mediator between the government and contractor on the contract, which has resulted in a better working relationship.



“Collins is truly a role model and an inspiration to the command. Her outstanding performance, significant accomplishments and execution of the mission warrant this highly esteemed award,” said Tara McAdoo, the director of the MICC-Fort Gordon contracting office. “She is resourceful, ingenious, technically competent and driven in all her duties. She willingly took on challenging tasks and acquisitions, and relentlessly solved issues and discrepancies. Collins ability to lead, train, manage critical tasks and provide expert guidance makes her a critical member of the Army team.”



Christina Crawley, a contracting officer with MICC-Fort Eustis in Virginia, was responsible for the procurement of operational environment and core functions services at the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence office. This is a requirement valued at $200 million. A contract was awarded for the requirement ahead of the procurement administrative lead time, saving the Army $51 million. During this time, Crawley also worked the Army Futures Command Cyber Capability Development Integration Directorate’s indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity consolidation. This action, valued at $202 million, is part of the command’s enterprise contract vehicles to consolidate requirements into one IDIQ for use throughout the command and is essential to mission requirements.



“Although these two actions highlight Crawley’s technical capabilities, she also provided leadership, guidance, and mentored to junior contract specialists,” said Shaina McKeel, a division chief at MICC-Fort Eustis. “She displays tremendous patience and knowledge, and possesses the exceptional ability of guiding others to readily grasp various contract procedures. Crawley is praised by her peers and her command counterparts for her hard work providing successful contracts with excellent performance to the Army. She is committed to being a team player and is an invaluable asset to both the MICC and ACC.”



Liliana Padro, an industrial property management specialist with the MICC Contracting Operations Directorate office of policy implementation and oversight at Fort Sam Houston, provided support for the Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville’s No. 1 priority of “people first” by increasing the level of knowledge for managing government property for personnel across the Army. She provided training for the management of government property in support of the government’s COVID response operation, the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, contingency contracting administration services training mission, ACC’s “Pivot to Contract Administration” focus as well as improvements and standardization for full food services performance work statements.



“Liliana’s enthusiasm for her profession and tireless desire to help others understand government property management in order to improve contracting processes throughout the Army are unmatched and have created longstanding improvements within the Army for years to come,” said Kimberly Drake, chief of policy implementation and oversight for the MICC. “Her skill set and attitude have proven to be invaluable; making her deserving of this award.”



Cliff Roberts, a procurement analyst with the MICC-Joint Base Lewis-McChord contracting office in Washington, made material contributions and leveraged customer outreach and business intelligence to meet mission requirements. He served on the Army Materiel Command-level contract review board train-the-trainer team, where his assessments were the catalyst for enterprise-wide improvements to policies governing contract action reports and the virtual contracting enterprise, which improved the integrity of data reported to Congress. When the CRB team’s travel was curtailed due to COVID-19 precautions, Roberts led the charge to provide follow-up virtual training. He improved metrics for Virtual Contracting Enterprise-Paperless Contract File administration, and contracting operations as a Procurement Desktop-Defense Tier I troubleshooter in support of JBLM, I Corps, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 7th Infantry Division, 404th Army Field Support Brigade, and 62nd Airlift Wing, which is 34% of the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command strategic airlift.



“Roberts, an ardent supporter of process improvement, enthusiastically excelled at world-class analysis, innovation and customer engagement,” said Wayne Patterson, the deputy director of the MICC-JBLM contracting office. “His reviews are yielding 14-16 notable findings per performance work statement and should produce massive cost savings and productivity gains. Roberts’ exceptional business acumen and ability to provide actionable business advice to senior leaders embodies the highest standards of loyalty and integrity. Roberts fosters an environment where he serves as a positive role model and is an inspiration to the command.”



David Reynolds, a contract specialist formerly with the MICC-Fort Riley contracting office in Kansas, provided contracting support in preparation for multiple deployments of supported forces from the ACC enterprise and 1st Infantry Division. As a contracting officer, Reynolds worked with requiring activities to ensure prompt and efficient contract support and the award of four agriculture cleaning requirements, totaling more than 3,000 pieces of equipment including rolling stock and shipping containers. Reynolds is now working for the Department of Agriculture in Manhattan, Kansas.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.