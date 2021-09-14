Photo By Darwin Lam | Lt. Roberto Duarte, an administrative officer and instructor assigned to Officer...... read more read more Photo By Darwin Lam | Lt. Roberto Duarte, an administrative officer and instructor assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), in Rhode Island. Duarte, a native of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, provides administrative support to the critical military and civilian staff members who develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Native Supports the Navy Officer Development Team



From Officer Training Command Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. – A Vega Baja, Puerto Rico native currently serves in the U.S. Navy as an administrative officer at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), in Rhode Island, charged with providing administrative support to the staff.



Lt. Roberto Duarte provides administrative support to the critical military and civilian staff members who develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. He’s also a Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy instructor.



“We have a unique mission here, entrusted with shaping these Sailors to be leaders early in their career,” said Duarte. “Mentorship and training are ways to give back to the community. I enjoy sharing everything I’ve learned during my 17 years of service. Coming back to where I started my officer career is an absolute honor and privilege.”



He attributes his social skills learned as a recruiter with the Navy Recruiting District New England.



“You have so little time to create that connection with a stranger,” Duarte noted. “It was important for me to set the example of a Navy leader up front to these future Sailors. Seeing the Sailors you brought into the Navy grow as a leader is even more rewarding than receiving awards.”



Ensign Mitchell Pelton, one of Duarte’s recruits, is currently attending the LDO/CWO Academy. Pelton joined the Navy in 2011 as an aviation ordnanceman, achieving the rank of petty officer first class and earned his limited duty officer commission on Sept. 1, 2021.



“[Then] Yeoman 1st Class Duarte was my first impression of the military,” said Pelton. “He portrayed absolute professionalism. I was excited to see him again in Newport because I aspired to be a leader like him. It’s an amazing feeling to be in the same mustang community as him now.”



Duarte enlisted in the Navy as a cryptologic technician (administrative) and later became a yeoman. He achieved the rank of chief petty officer in 2012. While serving, he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut using the Navy’s tuition assistance program.



He earned a limited duty officer commission as an administrative officer and graduated from the LDO/CWO Academy at OTCN in 2016.



“You never know if the Sailor you helped becomes the next Chief of Naval Operations,” said Duarte. “Taking care of Sailors is always my top priority. As leaders, we help shape the future so they can be prepared to take the watch.”



OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



For more information about OTCN, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/OTCN.