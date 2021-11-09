Fort Hamilton honors First Responders on 9/11

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROOKLYN , NY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Story by Amanda Hay-Caroffino 

    FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Fort Hamilton Garrison Leadership, COL Craig Martin, CSM Michael McCabe and Deputy to Garrison Commander Charles Walker, spent the morning on 9/11 visiting our community first responders. The 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 is a day we reflect on and pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 and all who sacrificed their lives in defense of America and freedom. The team visited personnel at local Fire Department of New York firehouses including Engine 242, Ladder 109/Engine 241 in Brooklyn, and Rescue 5 in Staten Island. “We honor first responders. They ran towards danger, and their dedication, courage, and bravery saved many lives,” said COL Craig Martin. “The FDNY are Fort Hamilton’s first responders. Our relationship with the FDNY has been tremendously valuable and we rely on them heavily for preparedness and emergencies. They are always there for us and today, in solidarity, we stand with them. We remember those lives lost, we pay respect to the families, and we seek inspiration through their sacrifices for continued service to our community and our Nation.”

