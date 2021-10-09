Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Suppor

    ASG-P Remembers September 11th

    Soldiers and civilians pay tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001

    POZNAN, POLAND

    09.10.2021

    Story by Maj. DeLancie Horton 

    Area Support Group Poland

    Poznan, Poland – On the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001 Soldiers and civilians took time out of their daily battle rhythm and schedules to pay tribute to the victims, families, and friends of those affected by the tragic events on that fateful day. In an intimate outdoor setting personnel assembled to pay their respects and display their unyielding support. “I can assure you that many of you distinctly remember where you were when we, America, was attacked on September 11, 2001! I certainly do”, said U.S. Army Col. Jorge Fonseca, ASG-P commander, during his touching remarks. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

