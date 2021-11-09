U.S. Navy Identifies Missing Swimmer Recovered at Dam Neck Beach

Airman Recruit Ethan Eric Dumbuya, 23, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, died Sept. 11, after a rip current incident while swimming at Dam Neck Beach.



Dumbuya, was recovered Sunday evening by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department after an extensive search by U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and local first responders.



“We are mourning the loss of our shipmate and we continue to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Cmdr. Michael Witt, commanding officer, VFA-32. “He was known for his infectious smile, his willingness to help others, and for his drive to perform his best every single day. This tragic event will have a lasting impact on our squadron and we will miss him dearly.”

Dumbuya enlisted in the Navy on Dec. 16, 2020 and he completed training at Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, IL on Mar. 19, 2021. He joined VFA-32 on May 17, 2021.



The VFA-32 "Fighting Swordsmen" are located at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. The squadron operates the F/A-18F Super Hornet, an aircraft primarily designed for traditional air superiority, fighter escort, and precision strike missions. The squadron is operationally assigned to Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3) and returned July 13, 2021 after a six-month deployment aboard the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE).

