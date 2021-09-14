Shura Brings Everyone to the Table

The first Shura council was held at Task Force-Eagle on Ft. Lee, Sept. 9, bringing together members of the task force with the Afghan guests being lodged on post.



“They’re eager to have an understanding of American life,” said Maj. Sophia A. Reclosado, the plans officer for Task Force-Eagle. “It’s great to see them so excited, to be safe and ready for a new life.”



Reclosado was one of a handful of senior officers who helped to conduct the first Shura for the Afghan personnel currently staying at Ft. Lee. Two separate councils, one for men and another for women the following day, were held which brought members of the visitor community together with Task Force staff to help ensure that their stay at Ft. Lee was amenable.



Shura is the practice of community consultation which takes many forms. It is a common practice in many Muslim-majoirty countries.



“We want to hear their concerns whether big or small in regards to their stay here,” said Reclosado. “We offer a little tea to share and some condiments, get face to face, no distractions so we can focus on what they say and their concerns.”



Among the problems discussed were nutritional concerns, a desire for cultural orientation and issues regarding luggage. Reclosado went on to say that the Shura is more than just a forum for criticism.



“They actually bring solution based ideas to the table to help ensure communication flow is happening from the task force and the NGOs,” said Reclosado.



Reclosado said that her team was actively pursuing solutions to the issues raised alongside the other agencies present. She also remarked that she is proud of the task force service members’ tireless work in support of the mission.



“This is an opportunity to show your humanity and spirit, no matter what part you play in this task force,” said Reclosado. “The safety, security and self-respect of the Afghan population coming to the US is our goal, and it’s rewarding just to be a part of that task.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 12:28 Story ID: 405176 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shura Brings Everyone to the Table, by SGT Evan Ruchotzke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.