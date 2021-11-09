Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy hosts 9th Annual Blood, Sweat, and Stairs event

Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | 312th Training Squadron students and instructors pose for a group photo during the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | 312th Training Squadron students and instructors pose for a group photo during the Blood, Sweat, and Stairs event at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2021. This was the ninth annual event and paid tribute the firefighters and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers see less | View Image Page

The 312th Training Squadron hosted its 9th annual Blood, Sweat, and Stairs event at Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Sept. 11.



“The purpose of the event is to remember the firefighters, and all the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11,” said Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Vanrees, 312th Training Squadron instructor. “During the event we hosted a memorial physical training course, and a combat challenge.”



The physical training course stretched two miles around the fire academy. Participants executed various activities that simulated obstacles and challenges first responders’ likely encountered in the attack on 9/11 . Exercises included; climbing up a 90-foot tower, burpees, push-ups, jumping jacks, kettlebell squats, and racing up and down multiple flights of stairs,



During the combat challenge, eight student teams from multiple service branches, and two prior service teams competed in a timed firefighter-oriented obstacle course. Competitors raced carrying a fire hose up a two-story building, hoisting tools up a building using a rope, hitting a 158-pound keiser sled with a nine-pound sledgehammer, dragging a 200-foot fire hose, and hauling a 185-pound dummy throughout the course.



Vanrees expressed that regardless of what course participants chose, we all are one team and we work together to complete the mission.