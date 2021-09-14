For 74 years, we’ve controlled the skies…
We’ve won battles…
We’ve won wars…
We've rendered aid,
and helped those in need…
Through the next 74 years and beyond…
We will continue to advance our technology…
We will accelerate change…
And we will…
Fly…
Fight…
And win…
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 10:31
|Story ID:
|405168
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force 74 years of Excellence, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT