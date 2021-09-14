Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force 74 years of Excellence

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    For 74 years, we’ve controlled the skies…
    We’ve won battles…
    We’ve won wars…
    We've rendered aid,
    and helped those in need…
    Through the next 74 years and beyond…
    We will continue to advance our technology…
    We will accelerate change…
    And we will…
    Fly…
    Fight…
    And win…

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 10:31
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    74th Air Force Birthday

