HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Volunteers from Holloman Air Force Base and members of the local community came together for the 30th annual Day of Caring, Sept. 10, 2021, all around Otero County, New Mexico.



Day of Caring is an annual event where volunteers come together to perform various tasks, at pre-determined job sites for individuals who are either unable to accomplish the tasks themselves or do not have the resources to do so. The volunteers come from Holloman, Otero County Businesses, civic groups and other neighborhood groups.



“The Day of Caring is a community involvement opportunity where people get together to help out families in the surrounding areas,” said Master Sgt. Anthony Moore, Day of Caring Holloman AFB volunteer coordinator. “The teams cleaned up weeds, removed leaves and bushes, painted, mowed lawns, and trimmed trees, and other basic exterior house clean up actions.”



A total of 342 volunteers participated in the event, the majority coming from the Holloman community, including active duty, dependents, and retirees.



In the 30-year history of Day of Caring in Alamogordo, Holloman has supported and participated in the event for the last 19 years.

The involvement of Holloman Airmen helps to maintain a healthy relationship with the greater Otero County community, while also promoting the welfare of its citizens. Events like Day of Caring displays the continuous effort to ensure Airmen and families have a positive experience of Holloman AFB and the surrounding community.



“Volunteering with the local community is beneficial because you can see first-hand the positive impact of your work,” said Master Sgt. Dominic Piazza, Day of Caring zone lead and volunteer coordinator. “It builds trust with the local community and adds value to our presence here.”

