Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow

    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow

    Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, Air Education and Training Command...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, Air Education and Training Command command chief, visited here, Sept. 1-2, 2021.

    During Thompson’s visit he was given a detailed look at the 17th Training Wing’s mission of training, developing, and inspiring the future force.

    Thompson also, recognized multiple Airmen for supporting Goodfellow’s unique multi-service fire protection, and intelligence technical training mission, and encouraged Airmen to continue pursuing warfighting excellence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 10:28
    Story ID: 405166
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow
    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow
    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow
    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow
    AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT