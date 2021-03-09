Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, Air Education and Training Command command chief, visited here, Sept. 1-2, 2021.
During Thompson’s visit he was given a detailed look at the 17th Training Wing’s mission of training, developing, and inspiring the future force.
Thompson also, recognized multiple Airmen for supporting Goodfellow’s unique multi-service fire protection, and intelligence technical training mission, and encouraged Airmen to continue pursuing warfighting excellence.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 10:28
|Story ID:
|405166
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
