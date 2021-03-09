AETC Command Chief visits Goodfellow

Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, Air Education and Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, Air Education and Training Command command chief, shoots a non-lethal paintball gun at a target, during his visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021. During Thompson’s visit to the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron he was briefed on Goodfellow’s Expeditionary Readiness Training program, where Airmen are trained on the fundamentals of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, combat arms proficiency, self-aid buddy care, and the Law of Armed Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, Air Education and Training Command command chief, visited here, Sept. 1-2, 2021.



During Thompson’s visit he was given a detailed look at the 17th Training Wing’s mission of training, developing, and inspiring the future force.



Thompson also, recognized multiple Airmen for supporting Goodfellow’s unique multi-service fire protection, and intelligence technical training mission, and encouraged Airmen to continue pursuing warfighting excellence.